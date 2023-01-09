The Border Mail
Wodonga car airborne before catching on fire, driver dragged out

By Blair Thomson
January 9 2023 - 5:20pm
Police examine a log in the centre median strip of Osburn Street on Monday morning. Pictures by Blair Thomson

A driver has survived a crash in which his car became airborne and crashed back onto the road before catching on fire.

