A driver has survived a crash in which his car became airborne and crashed back onto the road before catching on fire.
Those nearby assisted the man following Sunday night's crash on Osburn Street in Wodonga.
The man's car is believed to have been travelling west on the road when it hit the median strip near Kendall Street about 9pm.
It appeared to have hit logs and rocks in the median strip before getting airborne, crashing on the wrong side of the road and catching alight.
Witnesses assisted the man, aged in his 30s, from the vehicle.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the man had upper body injuries and was taken to Albury Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Firefighters attended to extinguish the blaze.
Police are investigating whether speed and other factors, including drugs and alcohol, were involved.
Officers, including highway patrol and domestic violence members, returned to the scene on Monday to take measurements of the crash site.
There are multiple security cameras covering the area.
Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage were sought.
"Poor driving decisions can lead to dire consequences," he said.
"It is the holiday season still.
"We want people to take it easy on the roads and do the right thing.
"A bad decision can have dire consequences for not only yourself but for others."
Senior Sergeant Martin said nothing had been ruled in or ruled out as part of the investigation.
"We're appealing for anyone with information to come forward," he said.
"We're not ruling out anything that migyeht have happened including speed, alcohol and drugs which are all the major contributors to crashes.
"The car caught on fire and is a write-off."
There was a small amount of debris left at the site, including burnt car parts.
IN OTHER NEWS
Damage was also visible to items in the centre median strip, including a log and a road sign.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Wodonga Police Station on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.