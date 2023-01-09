Fundraiser launched for Walla pair who lost everything in blaze

An online fundraiser has been launched to help a couple who have lost everything in a significant shed fire at Walla.
Bevin Wenke and his fiance, Jillian Nolan, were staying in a shed at a Walla Road property when a blaze was sparked on Tuesday last week.
The shed had been filled with property, including personal items, farming equipment, their wedding rings and items to build a house on the site.
The structure was gutted by the flames, with about 30 fires attending to control the fire.
The shed and its contents were not insured.
A faulty solar panel system is thought to have sparked the fire.
"Every precious memory, including the rings that were for their wedding that's happening in March this year, the building materials for the house they were planning to build together, their harvester for the farm, their clothing and necessities for living day to day have been burned to the ground and nothing is left," Ms Nolan's children wrote on the fundraising page.
"Unfortunately the home was not insured so we want to do what we can to help them get back on their feet again.
"Any contribution will help make a huge difference and help them put their lives back together."
The page had raised about $1500 by Monday afternoon, with the money following several other offers of assistance made to the couple.
Mr Wenke last week thanked those in the region who had helped the couple since the ordeal, which included being given a property to stay at while they work to get their lives back in order.
