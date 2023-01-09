The Border Mail
Fundraiser launched for Walla pair who lost everything in blaze

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 9 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 2:17pm
The aftermath of the blaze. There was almost nothing that could be salvaged from the burnt out shed.

An online fundraiser has been launched to help a couple who have lost everything in a significant shed fire at Walla.

Local News

