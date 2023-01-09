Listening to the science is our best option

If we learnt one thing from the pandemic, it is that dealing with a public health crisis is best done by listening to the advice from experts.
You may remember the way in which incredible beliefs somehow became credible in the minds of the credulous.
Simple people came to believe daft things - and when we say simple people, we include some politicians, from then President Donald Trump down.
While this might have briefly provided some bemusement or disbelief, the problem was it was part of a much more dangerous trend to undermine science for some spurious political, financial or even emotional end.
The tragedy is that this wilful ignorance or arrogant disdain of scientific proof leaves a trail of corpses in its wake and COVID is the epitome of how harmful that can be.
There are still people who labour under the fantasy that the virus doesn't exist or is some kind of concoction of a hyper-sophisticated cabal but the sad and inescapable reality is that it killed 108 people in Victoria and 77 in New South Wales last week.
Sadly this is not the headline number it would have been a year ago and that is an indictment on our sense of hubris and our care for those who now are most commonly the victims, the elderly or immuno- compromised.
More than one writer has referred to these as the now invisible victims, often of an economic imperative.
Yet if this was the road toll we would be demanding a change to laws, road or car design and driver behaviour.
But people are still getting sick and dying needlessly without the protection of vaccines.
While we never reached the staggering depths of propogating the idea of injecting bleach, what the public became aware of is even in a crisis, games can be played that leave people dangerously exposed.
The science like the vaccines are not perfect, but they are rigorous and offer the best chance of minimising the harm of this and the next wave.
It is not surprising given this history there is a sense of uneasiness about the Federal government's decision to ignore the chief medical officer's advice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.