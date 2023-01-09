Junior representative cricket has returned.
North East Region 6 is hosting its annual event, which was formerly known as Country Week, but is now split up over a handful of dates.
It caters for five age groups, ranging from under 12s to 16s, and includes Cricket Albury-Wodonga (CAW), Cricket Wagga and Wangaratta and District.
In Pool A of the youngest competition, Wagga and CAW Country Thunder made winning starts over CAW Country Sixers and CAW Hume Strikers respectively.
In Pool B, Wangaratta Blue toppled CAW Stars, while Wangaratta Gold defeated CAW Renegades.
In the Ray Rolfe Shield, at under 16 level, Wangaratta proved too strong for CAW Country in the opening round, while Wagga amassed an imposing 1-316 in its win over CAW at the victors' Robertson Oval.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Rounds three and four will be played on Sunday and Monday, with finals scheduled for January 29.
