Chris De Jongh came to Albury a few months ago from Cape Town in South Africa with just a backpack containing his few worldly possessions.
Now he indulges his passion for flavoursome food and hyperfine dining as the head chef at Glenbosch, a new eatery set to open in Dean Street on Friday.
With eight years' experience, he will share his culinary skills through a nine-course degustation menu he describes as "a theatrical experience".
Owner Nika Bester, in partnership with her husband, Dirk, said the second location of the Glenbosch brand was off to a good start.
"It made sense to us to open up a new restaurant in Albury ... It's very exciting."
Mrs Bester said the new location, coming after Beechworth, would offer diners an "extravagant experience".
This, she said, would be through different elements of hyperfine dining, with astronomy thrown in through various effects such as flavoured smoke and out-of-the-norm dining.
"It's going to be a real technical eating experience," she said.
"We wanted to go all out with the menu, and we're giving Chris an open range with the menu."
The Besters received the keys to the shopfront in November and already have a waiting list for Friday's opening night dinner sitting.
After months of renovating, she said they're confifdent and happy to now open the doors.
She hoped the multiple courses would allow diners to take the back seat and let their taste buds enjoy the ride.
"Chris has drawn inspiration from childhood memories. He loves to play around with creating different foods," she said.
Mrs Bester said she was fortunate to have hired some "wonderful chefs" but is still looking for "experienced hosts".
"Our hosts are also what make the restaurant and the tasting room, and we welcome everyone to come to look," she said.
