Master-built home in premier location

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
The owners of this well-maintained central Wodonga home have done simple, yet effective updates to keep it fresh while retaining its charm.
Tucked away in a quiet court in one of the city's premier, long-established estates, this one-owner 'best kept secret' offers 1980s décor trends seamlessly merged with expected creature comforts of today.
Designed by noted local architect Paul Simpson and built by Condon and Wolfe, the house oozes quality craftsmanship and ingenuity.
Offering an outstanding, split-level, open-plan layout with large living zones, and featuring soaring, raked, timber-lined ceilings, the master-built house sits on a landscaped, gently sloping, 1068-square-metre block with side access for parking.
A bonus is direct rear access onto a nature reserve and walking path.
Typical of the period, exposed straight and curved brick and beautifully crafted timbers prevail, but to bring it into the 21st century, significant changes have taken place, including an updated ensuite, a renovated main bathroom, and the installation of a 12kW solar system with battery.
The upper level consists of an entry foyer, a main bedroom with ensuite and a wall of built-in robes, three bedrooms with built-in robes, and family bathroom.
Wide stairs lead to formal and informal living areas comprising dining and lounge area, and a family room which flows to a huge, light-filled rumpus room.
A revamped galley-style kitchen and a galley-style laundry with a third toilet are central to the lower level, plus there is a dedicated home office.
The Blackwood timber kitchen offers quality gas and electric cooking appliances, a dishwasher, excellent storage space, breakfast bar, and walk-in pantry.
Outdoor entertaining comes courtesy of a stunning all-weather, paved alfresco area which boasts an open fireplace and a built-in barbecue.
Charming plantation shutters replace curtains and blinds in most rooms, and there is an ornate balustrade which adds definition to the two levels.
Additional features include a rear verandah, an automatic sprinkler system, ducted evaporative and split-system air conditioning, ceiling fans, gas heating, a lock-up garden shed, an oversized double garage and carport, and undercover walkway to the front door.
The property is close to primary and secondary schools, Whitebox Rise Shopping Centre, a public swimming pool, and public transport.
