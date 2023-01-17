THE timing of back to school shopping is one of the great challenges of the 21st century.
It can't be done too early.
If you buy school shoes for your child in December, there's every chance they won't fit by February.
For some reason, kids' feet seem to grow six centimetres over summer; the last two centimetres happens some time after Australia Day but before roll call!
Back to school shopping can't be left too late, either.
Then you risk finding out that the shoe store is fresh out of your child's size.
Turns out size 12E has been walking out the door!
There is nothing worse than your child trying 10 pairs of black school shoes, only to settle on the one pair that is no longer in stock in their size. Fingers crossed, the Echuca store can help! Deja shoe!!
For the first time in four years my two offspring will be wearing the same school uniform.
The youngest will be in hand-me-down everything, aside from sports shorts that changed in style only last year.
Her summer dress was one button short of the full set.
IN OTHER NEWS:
If you buy school shoes for your child in December, there's every chance they won't fit by February. For some reason, kids' feet seem to grow six centimetres over summer; the last two centimetres happens some time after Australia Day but before roll call!
We tried Albury Uniforms and Schoolwear, Lincraft and Spotlight before we finally settled on a near-enough match.
Right after I threaded the needle to sew on the new button, I remembered to check the seam for a spare only to find it safely attached to the inside pocket.
If I'd done my homework, I could have saved myself going out three times. Lesson learnt!
By mid-January, it's hard to know where you placed the Year 7 book list.
In fact, you likely can't remember ever seeing it at all.
It was probably one of those electronic school texts that expire and disappear forever the minute you read them.
You have your child message their most reliable friend who is not holidaying on the South Coast.
Then you make a beeline for Officeworks, Kmart or your preferred stationery store for the first of about six trips.
There will be things they need that never make that book list.
Trust me.
This will be my 11th straight year of hanging out in Officeworks Albury for much of January.
To be honest, there are much worse places to spend the summer.
The temperature control is good and you can pore over pretty lunch boxes and posh pencils ie. the ones sold individually not in packets.
The other big lesson this January is to remember your back to school vouchers if you live north of the border.
The Premier's Back to School NSW Vouchers program helps families pay for school supplies.
You can apply for the vouchers through the Service NSW website or app.
Parents, guardians, carers or students can apply for three $50 vouchers, totalling $150, for each eligible student.
The vouchers can be used towards the cost of school uniforms, shoes, bags, textbooks and stationery at registered businesses before June 30.
Unlike the dress button, I'd done my homework on this.
Unlike my history homework, I'm more than happy to share it.
Good luck with the school shopping!
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.