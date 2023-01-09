Drink-driver nearly fell out of his car during Wangaratta intercept

A drink-driver who almost fell out of his car when stopped by police has lost his licence.
Ethan James Stone was spotted on Murdoch Road in Wangaratta on May 29 last year, with his Ford Ranger swerving across the street.
He pulled over, was slurring his words and almost fell out of the vehicle before being taken to the police station.
He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.187.
Magistrate Ian Watkins on Monday banned Stone from driving for 18 months from the time of the offence.
