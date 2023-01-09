North Albury snapped a 21-match winless streak and notched their first win in 1022 days after they downed Wodonga Raiders by 23 points in May. The victory sparked scenes of jubilation from long-suffering players, supporters and officials who crammed into the visitor's change rooms to belt out the club song for the first time in almost three years. Hopper midfielder Callum Pattinson has revealed several players including himself were left red-faced during the singing of the club's song. "There were a few of the younger guys like myself that had never sung the song previously," Pattinson said. "So I guess you could say it was good to hear the song but I didn't do much singing. "It was fairly funny because I was looking at a few of my team-mates who were the same and there was a lot more mumbling than singing going on."