Dane Swan attracted a big crowd at Urana for his highly-anticipated one-off appearance with the Billabong Crows. The Brownlow medallist more than lived-up to the hype with a best-on-ground display as the Crows notched a thrilling two point win over their fiercest rival. A hamstring injury to Swan late in the match took some gloss off his visit to the Hume league club. "It was an enjoyable match to be part of and I love being back playing at the grassroots level," Swan said. "It obviously wasn't high-scoring or free-flowing but we came away with the win which is the main thing. It certainly sets the scene for a big night at the sportsman's night at the bowling club tonight."
Lauren Jackson capped her first home match in 16 years with a game-high 31 points in the club's 97-80 win over Manly Warringah. And while Jackson starred on court, the real story was the love for the Border-born superstar off it. As soon as the match finished, the three-time WNBA MVP was mobbed by children for autographs and, to her eternal credit after busting her soon-to-be 41-year-old body through just her third comeback match, she politely signed all requests for at least 20 minutes after the match. "I'm loving it, I love being able to play in front of my kids and my family, it's awesome playing in Albury, representing our community and now I get to go home to my own bed, so it's probably the best thing ever," the much-travelled Jackson offered.
North Albury snapped a 21-match winless streak and notched their first win in 1022 days after they downed Wodonga Raiders by 23 points in May. The victory sparked scenes of jubilation from long-suffering players, supporters and officials who crammed into the visitor's change rooms to belt out the club song for the first time in almost three years. Hopper midfielder Callum Pattinson has revealed several players including himself were left red-faced during the singing of the club's song. "There were a few of the younger guys like myself that had never sung the song previously," Pattinson said. "So I guess you could say it was good to hear the song but I didn't do much singing. "It was fairly funny because I was looking at a few of my team-mates who were the same and there was a lot more mumbling than singing going on."
Luke Norman dropped a bombshell in May after he quit as coach of North Albury. Norman cited increasing work commitments as the major reason behind his decision. Corey Lambert and Clint Gilson were appointed co-coaches of the Hoppers for the remainder of the season. Norman said it was a tough decision but the right one given the circumstances. "Over the pre-season I informed the club how busy I was getting with work commitments," Norman said. "This was always going to be my last year because of that. But work has gotten so busy now that I can't commit to coaching 100 per cent. You need to commit and coaching involves 35 to 40 hours a week. Working the hours I'm working, I found myself cutting corners. So in the best interests of the club I resigned on Monday night."
Wangaratta Rovers star Brodie Filo has sent tongues wagging in Ovens and Murray circles after failing to play against Corowa-Rutherglen in late May. Filo was a late withdrawal against the Roos despite being named on a wing in the selected team released after training on Thursday night. Multiple sources told The Border Mail that Filo allegedly spent Friday night catching up with friends including several mates from Darwin who flew into Albury to celebrate a female friend's 30th birthday. Wangaratta Rovers' football operations manager Barry Sullivan said he hoped to speak to Filo at training the following week to shed some light on his late withdrawal.
