We take a look back at the top-five sports stories from May

By Brent Godde
Updated January 9 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:13pm
Dane Swan produced a dazzling display for Billabong Crows in May.

SWAN SHINES

Dane Swan attracted a big crowd at Urana for his highly-anticipated one-off appearance with the Billabong Crows. The Brownlow medallist more than lived-up to the hype with a best-on-ground display as the Crows notched a thrilling two point win over their fiercest rival. A hamstring injury to Swan late in the match took some gloss off his visit to the Hume league club. "It was an enjoyable match to be part of and I love being back playing at the grassroots level," Swan said. "It obviously wasn't high-scoring or free-flowing but we came away with the win which is the main thing. It certainly sets the scene for a big night at the sportsman's night at the bowling club tonight."

