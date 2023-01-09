Albury trainer Ron Stubbs will be out to extend the stable's recent hot streak with a two-pronged attack on his home track on Tuesday.
Stubbs will saddle-up Bianco Vilano and Prophet's Daughter with the pair set to battle out favouritism in their respective races.
The stable has been in hot form with five winners including four in metropolitan company from its past 14 starters.
Bianco Vilano is set to contest the $27,000 Class One Handicap, (1175m) with jockey NIck Souquet in the saddle.
The son of Foxwedge is ultra consistent with six placings from 10 starts but so far has only one career win.
Stubbs said Bianco Vilano bumped into a well above average galloper in Dirty Merchant when running third last start at Canberra over 1300m.
"I think the winner we were up against at Canberra last-start (Dirty Merchant) is a very smart horse," Stubbs said.
"Once it led and didn't cop any pressure, it was more or less race over.
"I thought Bianco Vilano's run was workmanlike and he was taking ground off the second horse most of the way down the straight."
Bianco Vilano drops back in distance at Albury and has the addition of blinkers for the first time.
"We are coming back in distance which I don't think will worry him," he said.
"Blinkers go on for the first time and I'm confident that will help him.
"He has got a fantastic record in that he has only missed a place twice from 10-starts.
"But the flip side is that he has only won one race.
"Geez he is a lovely, big, fluent action horse and I'm just waiting for him to put it all together and show me he has turned the corner and goes on with it.
"Fingers crossed Tuesday is the day that happens."
Prophet's Daughter will contest the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1000m), also with Souquet aboard.
The five-year-old mare will be targeting back-to-back victories after recently winning her maiden at Wagga in only her third career start.
ALSO IN SPORT
Adding further merit to the win, Prophet's Daughter overcame a torrid run to score after being trapped three-wide at Wagga for most of the trip after drawing wide.
"She did it tough last start after drawing wide and was never really on the track," he said.
"She hasn't drawn well again on Tuesday (barrier 9).
"But she won first-up at Wagga the other day without the benefit of a trial or a jumpout and it had been quite a while since her previous start.
"She has done extremely well since and you would like to think there is more improvement in fitness alone as well as racing manners.
"She is a progressive mare that can go on with it and I've always liked her.
"Her first start was in a very strong maiden at Wagga and she ran second.
"She wasn't right at her second start.
"She went to Wagga last start and won with good improvement in hand but history says most horses struggle to win next start after winning their maiden.
"It only seems to be the good horses that can do it and I expect Tuesday's run will provide a good gauge of what she is capable of going forward."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.