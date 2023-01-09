The Border Mail

Ron Stubbs-trained Bianco Vilano and Prophet's Daughter strong hopes at Albury meeting

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 9 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 7:06pm
Trainer Ron Stubbs will saddle-up Bianco Vilano and Prophet's Daughter at Albury on Tuesday with the pair set to battle out favouritism.

Albury trainer Ron Stubbs will be out to extend the stable's recent hot streak with a two-pronged attack on his home track on Tuesday.

