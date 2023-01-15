When Ashley and Lyne Verbunt opened an outdoor living and leisure store in Lavington more than a quarter of a century ago, there was nothing quite like it outside the capital cities.
The one-stop shop for camping, adventure and equipment quickly gained a loyal following.
With a background in small business and newsagencies, the couple wanted to branch out into the sector that really aligned with their lifestyle.
Having grown up at Corowa, Mr Verbunt said his Dutch parents relished the great outdoors.
"They loved camping and boating," he said.
"It kept us boys busy in the summer too; even my mum was a water skier.
"When I turned 40, I got a 40-year itch to open an outdoor living store!"
Great Outdoors Albury originally stocked camping gear and outdoor furniture and did repairs on camping gear and upholstery.
Later it evolved to offer shade sails, wood and gas heating and foam and rubber products.
Mrs Verbunt said there were many changes in the sector in almost 27 years.
She said outdoor furniture was originally plastic or glass-topped in heritage green but now timber dominated trends.
"Tents used to be made from heavy canvas before more synthetic options came onto the market," she said.
"Lights became rechargeable and heating has evolved so much."
Mr Verbunt said heater sales were a big driver of business particularly since the global pandemic.
He said people were investing in better quality to make life more comfortable at home.
"Australian and Canadian-made heaters are selling better than anything made in China," Mr Verbunt said.
"I'm selling more Australian-made heaters now than ever before in the shop."
Approaching their 27th year in the store, the couple said the time was right to sell the business to Steve and Amanda Church, who took over this week.
Although he would remain a mentor, Mr Verbunt said the couple would enjoy their retirement and family including one grandchild and another due in April.
"We have a caravan and we hope to travel at home and overseas," he said.
Mrs Verbunt thanked their loyal customers and staff.
"We feel so grateful the shop has kept us going," Mrs Verbunt said.
With a background in supermarkets in Albury-Wodonga over 15 years, Mr Church said he wanted to branch out into a small business that aligned with his interests and complemented his skill set.
"We want to promote the higher-end camping gear and hone in on the heating business," he said.
"It's very much a family business and we're very excited about it."
