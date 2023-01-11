Life has taught Radha Guragai determination comes from necessity and that it's important to be grateful.
Mr Guragai (it rhymes with the Australian town 'Gundagai' he smiles and says) left his Bhutanese refugee camp in Nepal to come to Australia in 2009.
"We came from Bhutan - we didn't come actually, we were expelled by the government of Bhutan in 1990," he said.
"Along with us 100,000 people came and we came to Nepal and we lived in the camp because we had no options.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We were not allowed to assimilate within their society, within their community and we were not given the rights, work rights or citizenship rights, or anything."
Mr Guragai said he lived in the camp for 20 long years.
"That made our lives so dark, no future," he said.
"You can't expect anything to happen, so it's so desperate and boring."
Yet when Mr Guragai and his family were given the choice of coming to Australia there was still some hesitation.
"Some wanted to go back to Bhutan and some wanted to stay there," he said.
"Especially our parents and older generation, they didn't like to come because of the language barriers and not knowing the systems."
But through a family discussion they were able to be convinced.
"We told them that this was a good opportunity given to us in our life and it would be worry free," he said. "So we decided to come to Australia."
Thirteen years, a diploma and two degrees later, Mr Guragai's made a new home for himself and his family on the Border.
When you are determined to do something it is not so challenging, it is up to your commitment and dedication.- Radha Guragai
"It was a big challenge in the beginning, but when you are determined to do something it is not so challenging, it is up to your commitment and dedication," he said.
"The self determination is actually because of the struggle you are going through, because you struggle for so many years...(it was) necessity, I would say."
The Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau and disability support worker also had a message of gratitude to share.
"A lot of people complain about the government and system here, but the people are living in such a nice country and freedom is taken for granted," he said.
"If you went to North Korea or Bhutan even, you will realise the meaning of the freedom.
"You can dress as you like, you can speak as you like.
"People take these things for granted but in some other parts of the world, people don't have this many freedoms in their life...so we are very lucky and fortunate to live in this free society."
Mr Guragai said it was also important to remember one's heritage.
"Culture is identity," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.