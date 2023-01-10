A nation wide chip shortage has claimed another victim in the Walla Pub, but the hotel has come up with some creative alternatives to keep their regulars happy.
Walla Pub operator Merryl or 'Mez' Thomas said her head chef had been improvising.
"He's done mash and homemade wedges out of real potatoes, he's done baked potatoes," she said.
Ms Thomas said chip supply had been an issue on and off for the last four months.
"It's a hit and a miss, more of a miss than a hit and being a small country pub we don't have the facilities to buy up," she said.
"We don't have the freezer room or storage room.
"You've just got to roll with it, you can't do anything about it and we're not the only ones who're affected by it, it's across the board."
She said customers had enjoyed the different potato side dishes.
The Hotel hasn't let the shortage impact their Australia Day plans for music and fun.
Meanwhile, Holbrook's Riverina Hotel has been struggling to find a stable supply of chips, but hasn't run out yet.
Venue manager Corey McConville said customers might be disgruntled if they couldn't order the hot chips with their meal.
"We're scavenging around to find chips wherever we can, they're just hard to find these days," he said.
"I'm liaising with our other pubs to see where they can get chips, they're struggling as well."
With the chip shortage having no end in sight, the Pub is exploring different options to serve instead of chips.
"We already have mashed potato, but then whether we have sweet potato wedges or something like that," Mr McConville said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
