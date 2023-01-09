Suspicious fire at Wodonga BMX track under investigation

Police are investigating a deliberately lit grass fire at the Wodonga BMX track.
Fire crews were called to the site, on Marshall Street and Silva Drive, about 4.30pm on Monday.
A pile of grass clippings was set on fire and burnt an area about 10 metres by three metres.
The blaze was under control after a few minutes.
Nobody was with the fire and police are seeking witnesses to the incident, which occurred during the fire danger period.
Data from the Bureau of Meteorology shows it was about 30 degrees at the time.
"Police are treating the fire as suspicious and are seeking assistance from anyone in the community who may have knowledge of what occurred or saw anyone at the BMX track about 4.30pm," Detective Senior Constable Ray Causer said.
"We are in a fire danger period."
Smoke could be seen from a long distance away.
Fire crews from Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA volunteers attended the scene.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
