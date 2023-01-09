Residents with any information regarding a horror crash in the Riverina which left two seriously injured on Monday are being asked to help with an ongoing investigation.
Emergency services were called to Burley Griffin Way, at Stockinbingal, shortly after 7pm on Monday following reports of a head-on crash between a b-double truck and Toyota sedan.
The male driver of the truck was taken to Temora Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and mandatory testing.
Officers from Riverina Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
An investigation into the crash is underway and police are urging those with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
