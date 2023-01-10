The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Peter Elzer reaches Wodonga on walk from Melbourne to Queensland as part of anti-racism campaign

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
January 11 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coffs Harbour's Peter Elzer making his way to Wodonga on Tuesday as part of a 2022-kilometre walk from Melbourne to Seventeen Seventy in Queensland to encourage people to stamp out racism. Picture by James Wiltshire

A racial comment by a guest at a barbecue while watching the footy was the tipping point for Peter Elzer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.