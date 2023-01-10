A racial comment by a guest at a barbecue while watching the footy was the tipping point for Peter Elzer.
The Coffs Harbour resident reached Wodonga on Tuesday as part of a 2022-kilometre walk from Melbourne to Seventeen Seventy, north of Bundaberg, on the east coast of Queensland, in a stand against racism.
Mr Elzer, 67, grew up in Penrith and said he had been passively exposed to racism his entire life.
"Suddenly, there was a trigger and I had to stand up and say something," he said.
"The main reason for the walk is to encourage people to call out racism and treat everyone with respect.
"If you see a person of a different persuasion on the street, say 'hello'. Sometimes you get into the most amazing conversations."
Mr Elzer started the trek on December 23 and hopes to complete it on April 24, ahead of Anzac Day, which is a significant date for the message he wanted to send.
"Australians commemorate all who have fallen in the war, as we should, but Australia's biggest war, which was a 140-year war from 1788 to approximately 1930 between British settlers and Indigenous people, where thousands and thousands of people died, we don't commemorate it," he said.
"We were never taught about Indigenous people. The education system has improved greatly, but we've got a very important issue coming up this year - the Voice to Parliament for Indigenous people.
"People need to be educated with truth telling to understand why it's important for Indigenous Australia to want to start to manage their own affairs, but also communicate with all of Australia on the best way to do that."
Mr Elzer has thrown his support behind the Racism Not Welcome campaign, headed by former Socceroo Craig Foster, and has worn shirts displaying the slogan for parts of the walk.
He also credited the NRL for its efforts to stamp out racism and plans to hand-deliver letters to every club in Sydney, Newcastle and south east Queensland.
Mr Elzer said the most difficult part of the journey was when he deviated from his original plan and hiked from Wangaratta to Beechworth.
"It was a 40-kilometre walk instead of 20 and the last 16 kilometres was all uphill without any relief," he said.
"I wanted to do it in the hottest part of the year because you don't have to carry as much clothing.
"Having to sleep in the freezing cold and get up at two in the morning wouldn't work. In the heat, you can start at three in the morning and walk a lonely highway."
Mr Elzer will enjoy a rest in Wodonga on Wednesday, before he sets off towards Wagga on Thursday.
To follow his progress, visit the Stamp Out Racism 2022 Facebook group.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
