YOUR SAY: Stay chipper and improvise when faced with potato shortage

Other veggies can make great chips.
Pumpkin chips are amazing, and sweet potato.
Potato salad goes a long way too, customers just have to adapt during the potato shortage.
IN OTHER NEWS:
These are not additional car parks. For the past few years Billson's employees and customers have been parking on the nature strip that was previously located there. There is extensive documentary and photographic evidence of this.
Local residents made several complaints to Indigo Shire Council only to be told repeatedly that "there are no parking restrictions in that area".
Most days that area was full of vehicles associated with the brewery, parked on the grass.
All that has changed is the nature strip has been paved over with the assistance of Indigo Shire Council.
The residents opposite who have been adversely affected were not consulted by a council that supposedly prides itself on community consultation.
It seems strange that we are trying to stop the extinction of sugar gliders, regent honeyeaters and frogs but we have an application into Albury City Council to build 445 new houses in the Williams Road, Table Top Road and Elizabeth Mitchell Drive, Thurgoona, area to be called The Williams Rd Estate Thurgoona.
There is to be clearing of trees etc. to make way for them.
Objections to Albury City Council to be in by January 31, 2023.
