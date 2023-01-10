The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ute passenger feared he would die as power pole crash unfolded

By Wangaratta Court
Updated January 10 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crashed utility.

A passenger in a car that crashed into a power pole at Beechworth thought he was going to die as the incident unfolded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.