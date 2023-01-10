Ute passenger feared he would die as power pole crash unfolded

A passenger in a car that crashed into a power pole at Beechworth thought he was going to die as the incident unfolded.
Glen Haxby appeared before the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday and admitted to careless driving over the incident on September 4.
The 18-year-old had held his licence for about four months before the incident.
He was driving his father's dual-cab utility on dirt roads in Beechworth and Stanley, estimated by Haxby at about 85km/h in a 60km/h advisory area.
He was travelling on Pund Road then west on Fighting Gully Road.
He drove at high speed around a slight bend, causing the vehicle to slide.
One witness said the car had "come screaming around the corner, and was sideways" and well above the limit before a loud bang.
The concrete power pole was split by the impact with power cut to properties for about 18 hours.
Those in the area attended the scene.
The car had smashed at the passenger side door pillar, leading the passenger needing to be hospitalised.
The passenger later told police he thought he would be killed in the crash.
Haxby said he believed it was a 100km/h road.
He believed there was mud on the vehicle's tyres which may have caused the crash.
"There was a lot of loose gravel, that's where I lost control, I tried to correct it," Haxby told the court.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said young drivers thought they were bulletproof.
"You're lucky you didn't kill yourselves," he said.
"I was really scared," the driver replied.
Mr Watkins said "I bet you were."
Haxby said he was prepared to do a safe driving course and noted his passenger was "doing pretty fine now."
Mr Watkins ordered Haxby contribute $300 to the court fund and do a "hands-on, behind the wheel practical driving course."
