Alleged Wangaratta murder victim faced gun charges at time of death

A Wangaratta teenager who was allegedly murdered on Christmas Eve was facing firearms charges at the time of his death.
Charlie Gander's body was found inside a burnt-out car north of Shepparton about 10am on December 24 after the flames were extinguished.
Three people were later charged with murder.
Gander had been due to appear in Wangaratta court on Monday on several charges - the same day as his funeral service was held in Benalla.
Police had alleged the 19-year-old had, as a person who was banned, carried a firearm on November 17 at Shepparton.
He was on bail at the time, and was charged by Shepparton detectives on the same day of the offending.
He was charged by Wangaratta general duties members with retaining stolen goods, including a debit card and driver licence.
Gander was caught on August 6, and faced charges of retaining a stolen Milwaukee battery charger and dealing with the proceeds of crime on the same date.
IN OTHER NEWS
Two of the charges were filed on the date of the offence, and one filed on October 11.
Police had initially opposed the release of the charges given the pending murder allegations.
Magistrate Ian Watkins considered the matter but said there was no evidence the charges would interfere with any possible trials, and released the charges to The Border Mail.
Gander had more charges pending in Wangaratta court on January 30 after being charged by Mooroopna police, and had a bond due to return to court in September.
Dimitri D'Elio, Danny Clarke and Kylie Anne Stott, who live in the Shepparton area, were charged with murder and will return to court on June 27.
