The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged Wangaratta murder victim faced gun charges at time of death

By Wangaratta Court
January 11 2023 - 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta teenager Charlie Gander, 19, faced gun matters at the time of his death. Picture supplied

A Wangaratta teenager who was allegedly murdered on Christmas Eve was facing firearms charges at the time of his death.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.