Homegrown hero Travis Fimmel on deck in Mulwala with his new brew Travla

THE Australian actor best known for his starring role in Vikings is coming to Mulwala this weekend.
Travis Fimmel will promote his new beer, Travla, at Mulwala Water Ski Club on Friday night.
Mulwala Water Ski Club spokesman Matt O'Dwyer said it was a coup for the club to attract the celebrity.
He said the team behind Travla wanted to promote their new mid-strength, low-carbohydrate beer in the river country.
"It's pretty amazing to have him on deck on Friday night," he said.
"We'll have the beer on tap at our outside and inside bars for the night."
A collaboration between Echuca-born Fimmel and MasterChef Australia judge Andy Allen, Travla aimed to pack a flavour punch in a mid-strength brew.
IN OTHER NEWS
Fimmel said it was important that the beer was not anchored to a specific suburb, state or place.
"We're taking a broader lens on the Aussie beer market," he said.
"We want to buck the localisation trend and create a beer that represents this country as a whole."
Fimmel signed as Ragnar Lodbrok for four seasons in the television series Vikings, which premiered in 2013.
Friday night's promotion starts at 6pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.