The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Aircraft fleet standby to fight fires in North East after floods

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
January 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FFMVic deputy chief fire officer Aaron Kennedy with Fire Rescue Victoria's Brett Myers. Picture by Mark Jesser

Two aircraft in Albury, one in Benalla and another two in Ovens have played a key role in responding to North East floods over the past few months, but are also ready in case of fires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.