Two aircraft in Albury, one in Benalla and another two in Ovens have played a key role in responding to North East floods over the past few months, but are also ready in case of fires.
The fleet will be used by Forest Fire Management Victoria, Country Fire Authority and Fire Rescue Victoria.
FFMVic deputy chief fire officer Aaron Kennedy said firebombing aircraft could be dispatched to hit fires hard and fast and keep them small.
"North East Victoria is one of the most fire prone areas in the world and this impressive aircraft fleet will work together to deliver an effective fire suppression operation," he said.
"Dispatching the aircraft with ground crews, fire trucks and bulldozers increases our ability to rapidly contain or limit the size and spread of fires.
"This helps keep communities, and the environment, safe."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Since October, more than 1800 aircraft movements have transported resources and surveyed flood affected areas.
The firefighting aircraft based across the north-east region this summer are:
Bomber 360 Air Tractor AT802 Fireboss. A fixed wing firebombing aircraft with the capacity to carry 3200 litres of water, foam or fire retardant. This aircraft is fitted with floats and can scoop water "on the run" from large water bodies like Hume weir. It can travel at speeds of ~350km/h.
Birddog 375. A single turbine fixed wing high wing aircraft used for fire spotting, air attack supervision, reconnaissance, and firefighter transport. It can carry up to nine passengers and reach speeds of ~300km/h.
Firebird 328, Airbus AS350 B3 Squirrel. This single engine helicopter is predominantly used for firebombing and is equipped with a 1,100-litre firebombing tank. The tank can be refilled in a hover in about 45 seconds.
Helitak 349, Bell 412. A Type 2 firebombing helicopter fitted with a 1,400 litre belly tank. It can also be used to transport fire crews and conduct rappel operations.
Helitak 348, Sikorsky S61N. A twin turbine engine firebombing helicopter fitted with a 4,000-litre capacity bucket. The aircraft can carry two pilots and up to 17 passengers and is used for firebombing, fire crew insertion, sling load and rappel operations.
Firebird 311, Airbus AS350 B2 Squirrel. A single turbine helicopter used for air attack supervision, aerial ignition and reconnaissance.
Bomber 358, Air Tractor AT802A. A fixed wing firebombing aircraft with a 3,200-litre hopper capacity. It can drop water, foam, or fire retardant and reach speeds of 350 km/h.
Helitak 332, Bell 412. A firebombing helicopter also used for rappel firefighting crews. Can carry up to 10 passengers.
Firebird 303 Airbus AS350 B3 Squirrel. A single turbine helicopter used for air attack supervision, aerial ignition and reconnaissance
Firebird 327, Airbus AS350 B3 Squirrel. This single engine helicopter is predominantly used for firebombing and is equipped with a 1,100-litre tank. The tank can be refilled in the hover in about 45 seconds.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.