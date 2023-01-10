Passengers travelling to and from the Border on Wednesday may be impacted by an extreme heat timetable for V/Line trains on the Seymour line.
Border coach departures and arrivals are connected to the Seymour line.
The Victorian Department of Transport said in a statement, speed restrictions are enforced when temperatures exceed 36 degrees to reduce the likelihood of train and track faults.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"When an extreme heat timetable is in place, journey times may be extended by a few minutes as we reduce the speed of our trains," the statement read.
"There will be drinking water on board trains and passengers are also encouraged to travel with bottled water and wear cool clothing.
"High temperatures are also forecast on Friday and over the weekend. Advice about extreme heat timetables for those days will be confirmed closer to the date."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.