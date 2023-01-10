White vehicle spotted near suspicious grass fire in Thurgoona

Police are investigating a suspicious grass fire in Thurgoona, with a white vehicle seen in the near moments before the blaze.
Emergency crews were called to the 10 metre by 10 metre blaze on Kerr Road about 4.20pm on Monday.
The fire was spotted by a crew of road workers, who used a water tanker to prevent the fire spreading further, before RFS members extinguished the fire.
"There are no reports of injury, and no property was damaged," a police spokeswoman said.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident."
The spokeswoman said a white vehicle was seen driving down Kerr Road, near Hopwood Road, just prior to the fire.
Anyone with information can call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
