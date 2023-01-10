The Border Mail
White vehicle spotted near suspicious grass fire in Thurgoona

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 10 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:51pm
Police are investigating a suspicious grass fire in Thurgoona, with a white vehicle seen in the near moments before the blaze.

