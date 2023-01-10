Vehicle dumped in concrete drain in Lavington park and torched

Police are investigating a car fire in Lavington on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to a concrete drain at the Union Road water basin, near Regina Avenue, about 4.45am following a Triple-0 call.
A burning Mazda Bravo utility with no plates was found at the scene.
The fire was extinguished but the single cab flatbed utility sustained extensive damage.
Other vehicles have previously been dumped in the water drain before being set alight.
