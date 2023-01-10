The Border Mail
Vehicle dumped in concrete drain in Lavington park and torched

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 10 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:25pm
The dumped Mazda Bravo utility in Lavington on Tuesday morning. Picture by Blair Thomson

Police are investigating a car fire in Lavington on Tuesday morning.

