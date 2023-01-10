Star Barnawartha forward Josh Spence suffered a season-ending injury after breaking his right leg against Mitta United. Spence suffered the injury midway through the last quarter at Mitta after crashing into a pack with his trademark ferocious attack on the ball. Barnawartha coach Kade Butters said it was devastating to see Spence suffer such a traumatic injury. "Josh is a legend of the club," Butters said. "It's fair to say he is admired for all the work he does both on and off the field. "Everybody hates to play on Josh, not just because he is one of the best players in the competition but also because of the way he attacks the contest. "It was a freak accident and Josh just went hard at the contest like he does all the time."