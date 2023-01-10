Paddy Parnell capped a whirlwind 12 months after he was selected to make his AFL debut for Adelaide against West Coast. Parnell was selected by the Crows at No. 4 in the previous year's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. The then 20-year-old had impressed selectors after several dominant displays with Adelaide in the SANFL after he had averaged 18 touches, 4.4 marks and 3.3 rebound 50s. Word of Parnell's elevation quickly swept through the Border where the youngster is an enormously popular figure. "I don't think you will ever hear anyone say a bad word about Paddy," delighted Albury stalwart Tom McGrath said.
After a frustrating couple of months nursing a calf complaint, Michael Gibbons finally made his highly anticipated debut for Yarrawonga in round 8. It was a timely return for the high-profile signing as the Pigeons travelled to Albury to take on the league heavyweight. "I haven't played a competition game since doing my 'hammie' against the (Sydney) Swans in round 10 last year (2021) " Gibbons said. "I did a full pre-season, played a couple of 'praccie' games, but they don't really count, to say I'm excited is a bit of an understatement."
Outspoken Albury trainer Norm Loy vowed to take legal action against Racing NSW over his indiscretion that has resulted in a two month suspension and $5000 fine. He was found guilty of three separate charges laid by Racing NSW stewards. Loy told The Border Mail that he won't be appealing Racing NSW's decision but instead threatened legal action. "I won't be bullied, I will not be pushed around, I will not be victimised by Racing NSW," Loy said. All charges related to comments made by Loy to The Border Mail in the wake of having a three month disqualification over a Facebook rant reduced to a two month suspension on appeal.
Star Barnawartha forward Josh Spence suffered a season-ending injury after breaking his right leg against Mitta United. Spence suffered the injury midway through the last quarter at Mitta after crashing into a pack with his trademark ferocious attack on the ball. Barnawartha coach Kade Butters said it was devastating to see Spence suffer such a traumatic injury. "Josh is a legend of the club," Butters said. "It's fair to say he is admired for all the work he does both on and off the field. "Everybody hates to play on Josh, not just because he is one of the best players in the competition but also because of the way he attacks the contest. "It was a freak accident and Josh just went hard at the contest like he does all the time."
Albury's Daniel Turner was selected by the reigning AFL premiers Melbourne to make his debut against Collingwood in the traditional Queen's Birthday clash against Collingwood over the long weekend. The 20-year-old was told the news yesterday at training in the lead-up to the clash and was immediately mobbed by team-mates in an emotional moment. "I'm just totally rapt with the boy, watching that video and speaking to Dan, it brings a tear to your eye," proud dad Rod said at the time.
