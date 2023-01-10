The Border Mail

We take a look back at the top-five sports stories from June

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 10 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:20pm
Paddy Parnell made his AFL debut for Adelaide against West Coast in June.

PADDY PRODUCES

Paddy Parnell capped a whirlwind 12 months after he was selected to make his AFL debut for Adelaide against West Coast. Parnell was selected by the Crows at No. 4 in the previous year's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. The then 20-year-old had impressed selectors after several dominant displays with Adelaide in the SANFL after he had averaged 18 touches, 4.4 marks and 3.3 rebound 50s. Word of Parnell's elevation quickly swept through the Border where the youngster is an enormously popular figure. "I don't think you will ever hear anyone say a bad word about Paddy," delighted Albury stalwart Tom McGrath said.

Local News

