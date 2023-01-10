The Border Mail

Two men airlifted after rural crash

GD
By Grant Dunham
January 10 2023
Residents with information regarding a crash in the Riverina that left two people seriously injured on Monday are being asked to help with a police investigation.

GD

Grant Dunham

