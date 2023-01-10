Two men airlifted after rural crash

Residents with information regarding a crash in the Riverina that left two people seriously injured on Monday are being asked to help with a police investigation.
Emergency services were called to Burley Griffin Way, at Stockinbingal, north of Wagga, on Monday following reports of a head-on crash between to vehicles.
Upon arrival, emergency services found a B-double truck and Toyota sedan which had collided head-on.
Police said the two male occupants of the Toyota - a 55-year-old driver and 44-year-old passenger - were treated at the scene. Both men were airlifted to Canberra in serious conditions.
As the investigation into the crash is under way police are urging those with information in relation to the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or call the Temora Police Station on 6973 2860.
