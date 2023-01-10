UPDATE: Albury train line fire under control, locomotive badly damaged

UPDATE: A locomotive has suffered severe damage before sparking a grass fire along the Albury train line, which fire crews now have under control.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said about 17 fire trucks were on the scene, which stretched three to four kilometres.
The train caught alight about 4pm on Tuesday and spread fire before coming to a rest underneath the Thurgoona overpass.
Firefighters expect to remain on the scene for several hours.
Air support has been requested to assist with the incident.
"Luckily with quick work, the crews quickly knocked it down," he said.
"No property was damaged.
"Fire and Rescue NSW crews extinguished the locomotive fire and isolated the power to it.
"It's just cooling now and we will be monitoring that.
"The RFS are continuing to black out hotspots."
Property owners could be seen using garden hoses to protect their properties, most of which were industrial businesses.
EARLIER: Fire crews are responding to a large blaze in railway land in Albury, with work under way to contain the lengthy fires.
Firefighters have been called out to fires on the railway line next to the Hume Highway, which is believed to have been sparked by a train.
The train is thought to have sparked a fire several kilometres long.
The incident was reported about 4pm on Tuesday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Some old railway structures are in danger.
Photos posted on social media show large plumes of smoke.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area with smoke making its way across the Hume Highway.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.