The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated
Watch

UPDATE: Albury train line fire under control, locomotive badly damaged

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 10 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE: A locomotive has suffered severe damage before sparking a grass fire along the Albury train line, which fire crews now have under control.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.