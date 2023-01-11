JANUARY
13
Snow Road Troopers, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Me and The Girl, Mulwala Water Ski Club, 8pm
Daine Runnells, The Bended Elbow, 8.30pm
Call Me Maybe - 2000s and 2010s Party, Beer Deluxe Albury, 9pm
That's What Liam Said, Sodens Hotel, Albury, 9pm
14
Taktile Trio, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Ross Wilson and The Peaceniks, Mulwala Water Ski Club, 9pm
The Red Empire, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
15
Dinomaniacs, SS&A Albury, 10.30am-noon
John Voigt's Car, The Bended Elbow, 4.30pm
17-21
A Land of Snow and Ice, Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 10am
20
Felipe Baldomir, Beer Deluxe Albury, 8pm
Paul Molenta Band, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Scott and Amanda, Mulwala Water Ski Club, 8pm
Jett Hamilton, The Bended Elbow, 8.30pm
Midnight Alibi, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
21
Gypsy: Fleetwood Mac, Mulwala Water Ski Club, 5pm
Tuxedos, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Red Belly Black, Sodens Hotel, Albury 9pm
22
That's What She Said, Mulwala Water Ski Club, 4pm
Nocturnal Reptiles, The Bended Elbow, 4.30pm
25
Topic, Beer Deluxe Albury, 7pm
26
Rodney Vincent Australia Day Concert, Commercial Club Albury, 10.30am
Paul Lines, Mulwala Water Ski Club, 5pm
Sydney Hotshots, Sodens Hotel, Albury, 7.30pm
That's What She Said, Sodens Hotel, Albury 9pm
27
Rock Tones, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
James Worth, The Bended Elbow, 8.30pm
Look Sharp, Sodens Hotel, Albury, 9pm
28
The Great Pretenders, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Sons of Motherless Goats, Sodens Hotel, Albury, 9pm
29
Nick Keogh, The Bended Elbow, 4.30pm
Email listings to: jodie.bruton@bordermail.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.