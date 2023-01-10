Another stage of modernisation works at the Murray Conservatorium of Music will be completed in the first half of this year, seeing out plans to make the heritage listed building accessible to a wider range of students.
The latest phase of funded works announced on Tuesday will address restoration, extreme weather resilience and repairs, and long-standing issues of inaccessibility.
Co-chief executives of Murray Conservatorium Stephen O'Connell and Jenny O'Hara welcomed the funding, with Mr O'Connell saying the not-for-profit was "very grateful".
"It will go a long way to ensuring that we can have more proper access to these quality music education programs," Mr O'Connell said.
"One of the key problems that we've faced is people with wheelchair access. We do have some people in wheelchairs and it has been very difficult for them. This will make it a lot easier.
"We have been advocating for that access and this is the outcome," he said.
The Murray Conservatorium of Music has been located at the corner of Dean and Olive streets in central Albury since 1983. Originally built as a telegraph office, the building was previously home to a trade and technical school over the past century.
The building is protected by a permanent conservation order under state heritage legislation, which has slowed needed upgrade, repairs and maintenance processes.
Following the second-stage $750,000 grant announcement, Albury MP Justin Clancy said the now $2.05 million investment would restore and protect the "iconic building" for generations of aspiring musicians.
"The Murray Conservatorium of Music building is a significant state heritage asset and a prominent landmark in Albury's main street," Mr Clancy said.
"It is a much loved home for music in our region."
New stage works will include electrical upgrades, climate controlled lesson spaces, new bathroom facilities and an accessible entry from the main entrance. Additional initial stage structural projects will also be fulfilled after recent extreme weather complicated or delayed their completion.
Ms O'Hara said the increased amenity should translate to the school serving more students with disability; however, it had not decided how to report or measure success in that area.
Presently, and for the decades the music school has operated on the grounds, students with disability or those who require accessible toilets are forced to leave the conservatorium, which itself does not have an accessible or independent entrance.
"There are number of barriers that are being brought down," Ms O'Hara said.
"We should measure that, what we're at now, and check back in a year."
Mr O'Connell said no shutdown period was expected while works were underway.
"We will be operating all the way up to the completion of the works between now and May," Mr O'Connell said
"There are cosmetic issues as well as meaningful ones, such as the disability access and health and safety for our staff and students."
