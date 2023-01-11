I think it's because we really focus in on interaction with our audiences - inviting them to join in the show with our modern music - especially our original songs - they have a very '80s-'90s sound to them. We also keep up to date with trends on the internet and social trends that the audience can relate to and incorporate them into the show. This keeps it fresh, current and funny. We have added a lot of tongue in cheek humour that the parents have a chuckle but goes over the kids' heads.