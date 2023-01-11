LOOK up!
A highly interactive and energetic dinosaur adventure is coming to the border this weekend.
The Dinomaniacs is touching down at SS&A Albury on Sunday morning.
The family-friendly spectacular embarks on an awe-inspiring, exhilarating and gripping journey back in time with Toby the T-Rex, Trixi Triceratops, Aussie dinosaurs Ozzi and Oi!, Rainbow J, Shaun (The Dino Doctor) and many more special prehistoric guests.
It features The Dinomaniacs original songs such as Rock and Roar, The Dino Dr and Dance with the Dinosaurs together with some all-time classic tunes that will be sure to have everyone up and dancing.
There are plenty of surprises, songs, jokes and dancing, as well as exciting opportunities for the audience to get up close and personal with the dinosaurs.
There will be seven dinosaurs as part of the show including none other than the famous Razor The Raptor, Rainbow J our very own palaeontologist and Shaun the eccentric Dino Dr.
Can you tell us about the cheeky crew?
We like to promote our cast as - Real People - no pretentiousness. They sing live - no miming!
This is your third year on tour and each year it's proven to become more and more popular. Why do you think that is?
I think it's because we really focus in on interaction with our audiences - inviting them to join in the show with our modern music - especially our original songs - they have a very '80s-'90s sound to them. We also keep up to date with trends on the internet and social trends that the audience can relate to and incorporate them into the show. This keeps it fresh, current and funny. We have added a lot of tongue in cheek humour that the parents have a chuckle but goes over the kids' heads.
Interactive, fun and educational at the same time, what can viewers expect from the performance?
We give the power to the kids to be in control of our dinosaurs - so the kids aren't scared as they hold the power .They help us train our dinosaurs, along with lots of laughs, dancing, singing along and role playing.
What do you enjoy the most about sharing this special production with an audience?
It's the joy on the kids' faces and how they interact with the show - even the parents get involved in dancing and singing along. It's also wonderful to see the parents and carers enjoying their time with their kids together.
