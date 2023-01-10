At the end of the day we can't argue with that too much.- New City captain Talor Scott on being penalised 10 runs for a slow over rate
Tallangatta pace bowler Sam Stephens claimed New City's most dangerous bats in successive balls in the final round of Cricket Albury-Wodonga's T20 provincial on Tuesday night.
The visitors won by 15 runs, but New City was penalised 10 runs for a slow over rate.
Teams must start the 20th over within 75 minutes, although there were allowances with a short drinks break for both, due to the heat.
"At the end of the day we can't argue with that too much, we didn't perform as well as we should have, we leaked a few runs in the field," Phoenix captain Talor Scott offered.
Tallangatta finished on 6-130, but had the score bumped to 140, due to the penalty.
"It (the wicket) was doing a bit early, they put us under some real stress, so it's good to see New City improving their cricket," Bushies' captain-coach Matt Armstrong praised.
"They only had 10 players at the start of the game, that was the main difference between the sides.
"We won by 15 runs, so if we don't receive the 10 runs for the penalty we still win by five, but if they have an 11th fielder they might have stopped those five runs in the first few overs."
After Nick Jardim top-scored with 32 not out in the Bushies' innings, New City was in strong shape at 2-86 when left-armer Stephens dismissed South African Eben Botha and coach Daryl Tuffey in successive balls.
Botha posted 32, while Jaspreet Singh, who started the season with Tallangatta, looked capable of stealing the match against his former side after smashing 37, including three sixes.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The top two teams in the two pools will now play the semi-finals, on a date to be confirmed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.