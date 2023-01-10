The Border Mail

The Garry Worsnop-trained Idle Fancy scores at Albury with Simon Miller aboard

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated January 10 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 6:00pm
Simon Miller has been in good form recently and landed a winner at Albury.

Garry Worsnop combined with in-form hoop Simon Miller to land a winner with Idle Fancy on his home track on Tuesday.

