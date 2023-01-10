Garry Worsnop combined with in-form hoop Simon Miller to land a winner with Idle Fancy on his home track on Tuesday.
Idle Fancy ($7) is only a recent addition to the Worsnop stable and was able to salute in the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1400m).
The six-year-old gelding was able to benefit from a clever ride from Miller who stuck close to the fence and burst to the front 150m from home to score by more than a length.
Worsnop, who trains a small team of horses from his Albury stables, was stoked to get a winner on his home track.
"I thought his work had been fantastic for the past two weeks," Worsnop said.
"So we thought he would run a really good race today - and he did."
Idle Fancy has now had 25-starts for five wins and three minor placings.
"He'll run 2000m this horse and is a real good horse," Worsnop said.
"He is a Krupt horse (sire) and has taken a bit of time."
