Danny Beasley has wasted little time in making his presence felt in the Southern Districts Racing Association (SDRA) jockey ranks.
The multiple Group 1 winning jockey landed his first winner at Wagga last Thursday in his first meeting back since relocating home after an extended stint riding in Singapore.
Beasley also booted home Theclan in the opening race at Albury on Tuesday in the $30,000 Maiden Handicap, (1175m) for trainer Peter Clancy.
Theclan ($8.50) surged to the lead at the top of the home straight and ran out the sprint trip solidly to win by two lengths.
Beasley was thrilled to join forces with Clancy who is still churning out the winners despite being well into his eighties.
"This is my first ride back at Albury for a very long time but it is a track that has many fond memories for me," Beasley said.
"What makes the win even more special is being able to land a winner for Mr Clancy who supported me from day one of my riding career as an apprentice.
"So to be able to come back and ride for him after this many years, it's just so rewarding."
The victory was Theclan's first from 10 career starts with a second placing at Corowa last preparation, the four-year-old's only other placing.
Clancy was able to claim a winning double after Eastern Breeze took out the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1000m) with Billy Owen in the saddle.
Eastern Breeze ($8.50) got the nod in a tight photo finish.
