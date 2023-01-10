The Ron Stubbs-trained Bianco Vilano has stormed into Country Championships calculations after scoring an arrogant win at Albury on Tuesday.
Bianco Vilano was heavily supported late in betting to be crunched into $1.70 from $2.80 in the $27,000 Class One Handicap, (1175m).
Punters who were part of the plunge had a few anxious moments after Bianco Vilano missed the start by a couple of lengths from the inside gate with jockey Nick Souquet aboard.
However, the four-year-old gelding was quickly able to make up the lost ground to trail early leader Daly Heads approaching the home turn.
Souquet quickly loomed beside Daly Heads entering the home straight before releasing the brakes with 250m to travel.
Bianco Vilano exploded away from his rivals to score by more than four lengths and notch the best win of his career so far.
The son of Foxwedge had always shown plenty of potential after one win and six minor placings from his previous 10 starts.
Stubbs was thrilled to see Bianco Vilano finally deliver on his potential after the addition of blinkers for the first time proved to be a masterstroke.
"He was the horse that I always thought he was going to be today," Stubbs said.
"It certainly takes a bit of the pressure off.
"Watching him work at home, he is a lovely big striding horse with a fluent action and I just keep thinking to myself 'wow, what have we got here.'
"But it has been a while coming but with the blinkers on today for the first time can hopefully prove to be the difference from now on."
Stubbs is hoping he can now get Bianco Vilano's rating high enough to qualify for the Country Championships.
Stubbs looks set to boast a strong hand for the $150,000 Qualifier on his home track next month.
Tap 'N' Run, Sparring and Balendon all look guaranteed a start in the lucrative feature.
Both Tap 'N' Run and Sparring boast metropolitan wins and are among the leading contenders to qualify for the $500,000 final at Royal Randwick in April.
Stubbs said Bianco Vilano was slowly maturing and he was prone to not being on his best behaviour last preparation.
"I commented to the owners pre-race how he used to be a real handful in the mounting yard last preparation," Stubbs said.
"But now he walks around like an old handicapper, so that is a real plus.
"Hopefully we can gain a start in the Country Championships and before today the issue was getting his Benchmark up so he could qualify.
"We are going in the right direction now."
Souquet said Bianco Vilano is a 'push button' galloper who he rode 'like a good thing.'
