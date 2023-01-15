The Border Mail
Housing stress harming child development, says educator, as NSW housing wait list increases

By Alice Gifford
Updated January 16 2023 - 8:10am, first published 3:00am
Multiple specialist housing services on the Border said clients reported the experience of being on the housing wait list as uncertain and stressful, with the stress felt by children in insecure living arrangments.

The increased wait list of people needing social housing in NSW is compromising education outcomes for children on the Border, a primary school educator says.

