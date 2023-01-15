The increased wait list of people needing social housing in NSW is compromising education outcomes for children on the Border, a primary school educator says.
NSW Labor candidate for Albury Marcus Rowland, who is a teacher in the region, said he had observed housing stress impacting his students.
"It almost comes under a trauma setting. To learn you have to be safe, you have to be well fed. You have to have a comfortable, well-rested sleep the night beforehand," Mr Rowland said.
"I have seen the effects of not having a home. I have had students living in hotels because there is no housing.
"If you don't have a house or you have that housing stress in the background ... then that is your main factor going into school," he said.
With expected wait times from two years to over a decade, children in families at risk of homelessness or harm can be forced into unsustainable, unstable or unsafe temporary accommodation.
Multiple specialist housing services on the Border said clients reported the experience of being on the wait list as uncertain and stressful, with the wait for housing often extending past the financial resources of emergency relief assistance.
"We are observing a very distinct lack of throughput options for those that are on our waitlists."
He said it was contributing to teacher shortages in the region, an issue which often results in class splitting or chronic vacancies.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We cannot get people to move here," Mr Rowland said. "There is nowhere for them to live."
"Albury and Corowa, for instance, have less than one per cent available rentals, so we need to be looking th the ways the rental laws are approached as well."
Though welcoming of stability-bringing long-term funding and investment, some Border-based services said their own funding was not the first priority of their organisation.
"It is not what is needed most," Ms Coliero said.
"Looking for ways to prevent homelessness from the beginning is crucial in addressing the key driving factors of homelessness.
"The only solution to this is more affordable housing options within our region and investment in early intervention and prevention approaches," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.