Around 200 players are contesting the Border's January tennis circuit.
Wodonga is hosting the Victorian Junior Grasscourt Championships, which follows the Australian 12 and under and 14 and under Grasscourt Championships at the same venue last week, while Albury staged the Margaret Court Cup.
Yarrawonga will also host a junior tournament next week.
"This is a massive event and it takes a massive workforce to run the event and the feedback we're getting is we do it well," Wodonga Tennis Centre president Craig Farrar said proudly.
The titles cater for youngsters from under 10 through to under 16s, although there is an open-age element as well with the open men's and open women's.
Tweed Heads-based Brendon Moore is the defending singles champion after also claiming the Goulburn Valley AMT (Australian Money Tournament) and Margaret Court Cup in recent weeks.
He defeated Gunnedah's Aaron Osmond 6-1, 6-1 to claim the 2022 final.
Moore also snared the three titles last year and is looking to complete a unique double hat-trick in Wodonga.
And as well as starring himself, Moore has brought a host of players as part of his academy.
"There's a group from Tweed Heads, we've got about 50 kids and adults stayng upstairs at the centre, they play the Margaret Court Cup, our tournament and then go down and watch the first few days of the Oz Open before heading back to school," Farrar explained.
Academy member Laquisa Khan is also looking to defend her title after toppling Taya Powell in straight sets.
Khan entered the tournament in fine form after winning the open women's singles at the Margaret Court Cup where Powell was again the runner-up.
The Cup attracted around 300 players from 10 countries, including South Africa.
"A lot of last week's national players have also travelled from Western Australia, so they make it a holiday, they play the nationals, our tournament and then they go on to the Australian Open," Farrar suggested.
William Genberg and Natalie Gaft won the boys and girls 14 and under national titles respectively at Wodonga last week.
The Victorian Junior Grasscourt Championships officially finish on Saturday, but could be brought forward to Friday, if results allow.
The Australian Open starts on Monday.
