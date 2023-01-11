The Border Mail

Wodonga hosting Victorian Junior Grasscourt Tennis Championships

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated January 11 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 11:44am
Defending champion Brendon Moore races for the ball during his open men's singles match in Wednesday's stifling heat. Picture by Ash Smith

We've got about 50 kids and adults stayng upstairs at the centre, they play the Margaret Court Cup, our tournament and then go down and watch the first few days of the Oz Open.

- Craig Farrar

Around 200 players are contesting the Border's January tennis circuit.

