A feud between a Border supermarket and a milk vendor has spilled onto social media through images of signs explaining the absence of a popular product.
Norris Park IGA affixed notices on their fridges targeted at supplier, The Juicy Cow, about why the Dare iced coffee variety wasn't on its shelves.
"Apologies ... milk will be in possibly Thursday due to the unprofessional and rude attitude of the distributor 'The Juicy Cow - Albury'. They have the monopoly and don't give a 'hoot'," one sign read.
A second notice read: "Dare milk not being delivered as the sole supplier in Albury has had his feelings hurt."
The standoff appears to have been resolved with signs removed as of Wednesday, but not before the store's owner Gary Evans vented his frustration to 2GB Sydney host John Stanley in a radio interview.
Mr Evans said the stoush dated back to mid-October last year when his business was left without a weekend delivery.
"The Juicy Cow have sole rights to distribute Bega flavoured milks and all Bega products from Culcairn out to Henty and areas like that," Mr Evans told 2GB.
"No-one else can deliver it. We've tried other dairies out at Culcairn and he has to buy it from the same distributor.
"Even if we've gone to a different distributor, (or) different dairy, we can't get it because they also have to buy it from him.
"The biggest issue with all this is the communication. We will ring, email and we just don't get any return phone calls or anything like that."
The Juicy Cow was contacted for comment.
"We had a few choice words about it and it was basically no milk for us," Mr Evans added.
"It (Dare) is really popular with the tradies and the locals.
"We've gone across now to another brand, which is OAK, and that's selling rather well.
"Let's hope something good comes out of all of this."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
