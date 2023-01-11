An investigation is under way into a damaged locomotive which sparked a grass fire along the Albury railway line on Tuesday.
The freight train, operated by Southern Shorthaul Railroad, caught alight at about 4pm and spread fire before it came to a stop below the Thurgoona overpass alongside the Hume Highway.
"We believe there was an issue from a locomotive we leased from a third party," an SSR spokesperson said.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said crews were on scene until around 11pm.
He said the locomotive departed to the north at around 8.50pm after some repairs.
"We utilised the local (Albury) council with heavy machinery to move some logs around for the crews on scene," he said.
"There was a couple of smouldering fires picked up early this (yesterday) morning that crews went back out visited and just knocked out, which is an expectation.
"You get a little bit of wind and those little hidden pockets usually flare up again the next day."
Inspector Finlay said Fire and Rescue and NSW Rural Fire Service crews worked well to contain the blaze.
"The main thing is no property damage had occurred," he said.
"They managed to keep it in the grass line, so the crews did well to stop it getting into the back of the factories down in Carcoola Street.
"It was a good effort, considering the conditions."
Inspector Finlay said it was important everyone in the community stayed vigilant and played their part to limit the risk of grass fires.
"This is a good time to make sure everyone's got themselves prepared. Due to the long grass and the rain, it's important not to be complacent," he said
"Those on the fringe should mow their lawns around the fence lines and keep the grass down.
"Grass fires can run quite quickly, especially when there's a bit of wind."
Fire and Rescue NSW crews also attended a car fire in Albury on Kiewa Street yesterday morning.
Two fire trucks arrived on the scene at around 9am after multiple reports of a car fire.
"It was a single-vehicle fire. There was conflicting addresses and we put two trucks on just to be sure, but it turned out to be one car fire," Inspector Finlay said.
"They were on scene for about half an hour."
Meanwhile, parts of the North East may reach 40 degrees by Saturday as the region's longest period of prolonged heat for the summer continues.
While Albury-Wodonga isn't expected to exceed 37 degrees this weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a high of 40 for Yarrawonga and 39 for both Wangaratta and Benalla on Saturday.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
