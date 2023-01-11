The Border Mail
Southern Shorthaul Railroad to investigate damaged locomotive which caused grass fire along Albury rail line

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
January 11 2023 - 6:30pm
Smoke billowing across the Hume Highway near the Lavington exit on Tuesday after a damaged locomotive sparked a grass fire. Picture by James Wiltshire

An investigation is under way into a damaged locomotive which sparked a grass fire along the Albury railway line on Tuesday.

