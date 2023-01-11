The bishop of the diocese that governs the North East has remembered the late Cardinal George Pell as tall and sociable, a "lightning rod" who was popular with children, but has acknowledged many have mixed feelings.
The bishop of the diocese that governs the North East has remembered the late Cardinal George Pell as tall and sociable, a "lightning rod" who was popular with children, but has acknowledged many have mixed feelings.
Bishop Shane Mackinlay of the Catholic Diocese of Sandhurst said he'd known Cardinal Pell since the former was 10 years old.
"He was the chaplain at the school that I was at in Ballarat, so I've known him nearly 50 years," he said.
"People often describe him as a towering figure and he really has been in so many ways, like he had a very strong personality and a very strong presence.
People often describe him as a towering figure- Bishop Mackinlay
"In all sorts of ways he's been a very significant figure, a wonderfully sociable man, which unfortunately people didn't get to see."
Bishop Mackinlay said Cardinal Pell was a lightning rod for the church because he introduced the Melbourne Response, a formal scheme to deal with claims of sexual assault by clergy.
"That wasn't perfect and that's been pointed out in all sorts of ways, but (it was) an extraordinary innovation and something that it was very, very typical of Cardinal Pell, to be not holding back in terms of something that he felt needed doing," the bishop said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Bishop Mackinlay would not comment on the sexual abuse charges of which Cardinal Pell was acquitted.
"I wasn't privy to the evidence, but certainly (when I was) a child he was enormously popular with the kids," he said.
"He was the football coach, when he appeared at the school or in other contexts kids would flock to him.
"Kids were always very, very comfortable with him and there was no suggestion of anything untoward that I have ever heard."
Bishop Mackinlay said he took seriously other people's allegations and was not dismissing them.
"There's inevitably very mixed feelings," he said.
"He's such a visible figure within the Catholic Church in Australia that all of the mixed feelings that people have about the church are reflected, I feel, in the way they feel about him."
If this story has raised anything for you, you can contact Lifeline on: 13 11 14 or 1800 RESPECT.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.