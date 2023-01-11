The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Police investigate North Wagga dirt bike, car crash that left a boy critical

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 11 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigation a crash between a dirt bike and a car. File picture

Police are investigating a crash between a dirt bike and a car which left an 11-year-old in a critical condition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.