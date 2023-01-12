Eight survivors of sexual assault and family violence will showcase their stories of resilience and trauma in August.
This will be part of an arts initiative that was launched late last year.
Project coordinator Kelly Timms said that the participants would take their time to explore different art platforms through drawing, sculpture and design.
"We want to give them the time and space to explore in a safe environment," she said. By doing so, she said they would be able to tell their stories through their artwork.
"Art is healing. It's special for these participants to be able to support one another and bond through similar experiences.
"They're all on their individual journeys to self-reflection and the opportunity to strengthen their sense of identity."
Centre chief executive Jaime Chubb said the art project helped victim survivors to support their healing and mental health.
"Their works will be showcased to the local community to tell their stories of trauma, pain, and healing," Ms Chubb said.
"The exhibition will help to raise awareness of the issues of gender-based and family violence in our community whilst also showing the capacity for empowerment and recovery."
