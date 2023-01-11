Tallangatta and St Patrick's will enter Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial's T20 semi-finals as the highest placed teams in their respective groups.
The 11 teams were separated into two pools, with five rounds hosted over the past two months.
The regular season was completed on Tuesday night with Tallangatta sealing the minor premiership in Pool A after toppling winless New City by 15 runs.
Tallangatta and North Albury finished on 16 points.
However, results service PlayHQ still shows North as the top team.
That is working on a run quotient, which is the number of runs scored per wickets lost divided by the number of runs conceded per wickets taken.
But CAW is working on net run rate.
As it stands, Tallangatta led Pool A with a net run rate of 0.78, with North on 0.52.
Pool B was more clearcut with St Patrick's the only unbeaten team on 20 points (NRR 1.82), while Lavington was a win behind on 0.59.
The top team in each pool now faces the second team from the opposite group.
It means Tallangatta will face Lavington, while the Patties meet North Albury.
Those two finals will be held on a Tuesday night, like the rest of the competition, but the date is yet to be confirmed.
Meanwhile, Tallangatta ace Sam Stephens admits he learnt from New City's South African product Eben Botha in Tuesday night's final round.
The home team needed 64 runs from the final eight overs and Botha wiped out the required eight runs per over from the first two balls he then faced from the left-arm speedster.
He guided a full toss to the third man boundary and then played an audacious ramp shot for another boundary.
Stephens then bowled a wide, but showed his class and nous to hit back with his next delivery as Botha skied a leading edge and was comfortably caught by wicketkeeper John Oswell.
"When he was going, I didn't have a lot of answers," Stephens admitted.
"He definitely frustrated my plans, I was executing my plans, but was still going for four, so that annoyed me a little bit."
