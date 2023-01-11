The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Sue Gold appointed new executive officer of Border Trust with vision of 'renewal'

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
January 12 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Border Trust's Glenys Atkins will step into the grant co-ordinator role at the end of this month while the organisation officially welcomes new executive officer Sue Gold to the position on Monday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Sue Gold loves that the Border Trust has a "good eye on the community".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.