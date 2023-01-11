Sue Gold loves that the Border Trust has a "good eye on the community".
The business consultant, mentor and educator with a passion for social enterprise and initiatives that help communities "thrive" will officially take over as the trust's executive officer on Monday, January 16.
Acting board chair Julia Vesval said the high-calibre appointment was testament to the strength of the organisation and its vision for the future.
"Sue has a deep understanding of the local not-for-profit sector together with strategic and business acumen," Ms Vesval said.
"She will focus on how Border Trust, together with our donors and partners, supports those working on the ground to deliver positive outcomes for the benefit of our regional community."
Ms Gold, who certainly has a broad brush over a range of projects in health, education and community, said she loved the work of the Border Trust and its strength in building relationships with the community.
"I really like that the Border Trust recognises and understands those who are doing great work in the community and can funnel funding from its grants program to help organisations genuinely working well and making a difference," she said.
"The Border Trust is part of the solution to continue or extend that work - and you can see the results on the ground."
Ms Gold, who said she had a long-time connection to the philanthropic sector, joined the board of Border Trust in 2022.
On the cusp of taking the chair position, she put her hand up for the executive officer role and commented that the recruitment process was "extensive".
In further good news for the organisation, the experience of long-standing executive officer Glenys Atkins will be retained when she steps in to the grant co-ordinator role after Michael Salter retires at the end of this month.
Ms Gold's said her first task was to "renew our understanding of the priorities for the region".
The Border Trust's reach extends across six local government areas and traverses the Victorian/NSW border.
"We are coming out of a period of drought, fire, COVID and then floods, " Ms Gold reflected.
"It has been a period of rapid (and at times traumatic) change and the community's needs may be different.
"We want to find out how Border Trust can work with its donors and partners to help communities fill the gaps.
"Ultimately we want to try to work collectively with other organisations to ensure that our communities not only survive - but thrive."
