LOOK UP
Granite Outdoor Cinema, Old Beechworth Gaol, Saturday, January 14, 6pm
Like watching movies with your friends under the stars in summer? Like eating pizza? Like local wine, beer or gin? Catch a movie at the Granite Outdoor Cinema in the grassed Gaoler's Courtyard at Old Beechworth Gaol throughout January. Saturday's screening is School of Rock. Each ticket includes a slice of pizza handmade on site. Gates open at 6pm to sit back and relax with a drink and local produce. Movie starts when it gets darker about 8.30pm. Tix: $20 adult, $10 children.
STOMP UP
A highly interactive and energetic dinosaur adventure is touching down at SS&A Albury. The family-friendly spectacular embarks on an awe-inspiring, exhilarating and gripping journey back in time with Toby the T-Rex, Trixi Triceratops, Aussie dinosaurs Ozzi and Oi!, Rainbow J, Shaun (The Dino Doctor) and many more special prehistoric guests. It features The Dinomaniacs original songs such as Rock and Roar, The Dino Dr and Dance with the Dinosaurs together with some all-time classic tunes that will be sure to have everyone up and dancing.
LISTEN UP
Ross Wilson and The Peaceniks, Mulwala Water Ski Club, Saturday, January 14, 9pm, and The Red Empire, Sodens Hotel, Albury, Saturday, January 14, 9pm
Celebrate summer with live music right along the border. Ross Wilson and The Peaceniks are on deck at Mulwala Water Ski Club on Saturday. The show starts at 9pm. In Albury, The Red Empire is back at Sodens Hotel this weekend. Saturday's show starts at 9pm.
STOCK UP
Markets at the G-Rodge, Gerogery Hotel, Saturday, January 14, 4pm to 7pm
Twilight markets are back! Discover and explore a huge range of locally made products from some of our region's best makers, creators and local businesses. Gerogery Hotel is located on the Olympic Highway, 30 kilometres north of Albury-Wodonga.
PICK UP
Black Barn Farm berry picking, 60 Lower Nine Mile Road, Stanley, Saturday, 8am to 4pm
Black Barn Farm farmgate is ready for berry pickers this weekend. It's cool in the hills so escape the heat and pack a picnic. Take a meander through the rolling hills of Stanley. Black Barn Farm is a 10-minute drive from Beechworth.
FLOAT UP
Great Australian Duck Race, Centenary Park, Bright, Saturday, January 14, 7pm
Australia's biggest duck race takes over Morses Creek in Bright's Centenary Park. After a hiatus since 2019, the Great Australian Duck Race will see 1000 rubber ducks float towards the finish line. Proceeds to the Life Education Van. Barbecue and snow cones from 4.30pm.
