A highly interactive and energetic dinosaur adventure is touching down at SS&A Albury. The family-friendly spectacular embarks on an awe-inspiring, exhilarating and gripping journey back in time with Toby the T-Rex, Trixi Triceratops, Aussie dinosaurs Ozzi and Oi!, Rainbow J, Shaun (The Dino Doctor) and many more special prehistoric guests. It features The Dinomaniacs original songs such as Rock and Roar, The Dino Dr and Dance with the Dinosaurs together with some all-time classic tunes that will be sure to have everyone up and dancing.

