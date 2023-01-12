The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Six things to do on the Border this weekend, January 14-15, 2023

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 13 2023 - 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A highly interactive and energetic dinosaur adventure is touching down at SS&A Albury on Sunday.

LOOK UP

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.