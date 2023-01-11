Australia's boom youngsters are contesting the national titles on the Border.
Albury's Commercial Club has attracted a crack 84-strong field for the Australian Junior Eight Ball Championships.
"Definitely, I can't think of any kids that aren't here that should be," Australian Eight Ball Federation president Travis Crawley enthused.
"They've come out of the woodwork, they're the best that are around."
The region is becoming the sport's home after November's open-age nationals.
There's four divisions with under 12s, 15s and 18s, as well as the under 18 girls.
Ballarat product Toby Clack and fellow Victorian Sean Dempsey were among the pre-tournament fancies in the under 18s, while Destiny Smith and Charlie Hatton were the girls favourites.
"We also have a 12-year-old (Liam Nolan from Western Australia) who's shooting the lights out, he could probably be in the under 15 finals," Crawley suggested.
IN OTHER NEWS:
We also have a 12-year-old (Liam Nolan from Western Australia) who's shooting the lights out, he could probably be in the under 15 finals.- Travis Crawley
"He's played 53 frames and only lost nine, that's ridiculous."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.