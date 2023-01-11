The Border Mail
North Albury sign Josh Minogue on a two-year deal

By Brent Godde
Updated January 11 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 5:43pm
Josh Minogue has proven to be one of the premier forwards in the Northern Football league with Heidelberg.

North Albury has signed key forward Josh Minogue in a two-year deal at Bunton Park.

