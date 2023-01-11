North Albury has signed key forward Josh Minogue in a two-year deal at Bunton Park.
A former junior, Minogue arrives back at his home club after playing an instrumental role in Heidelberg winning the flag in the Northern Football league last year.
Minogue is expected to dramatically improve the Hoppers' firepower and add some much needed height in attack after booting 54 goals last season.
The classy forward recently booted three of his side's six goals in the grand final triumph over Bundoora in a low scoring decider.
Hoppers coach Tim Broomhead said signing Minogue was a huge coup with the 26-year-old at the peak of his powers.
"We're very excited to have Josh back on board for 2023 and 2024," Broomhead said.
"He's coming off a really strong year at Heidelberg where he was a key member of their premiership winning team.
"Josh is arguably in career best form right now. "
Broomhead said Minogue was a versatile performer who could play at centre half-forward or out of the goal square with lethal effect.
"Josh will bring great experience to our young group," he said.
"He will probably spend most of his time as a focal point in attack, but he has the ability to play in a variety of positions which is a real strength of his.
"To get a former junior back to the club as a one pointer, it's a great way to kickstart 2023 that's for sure."
Minogue was a talented junior who made his senior debut for the Hoppers in 2014 as a 17-year-old.
He had an instant impact after booting 31 goals in his debut season and winning the O&M rising star award.
The former Murray Bushranger joined Williamstown in 2016.
He spent three seasons with the VFL outfit and played one senior match after being plagued by injury including a broken collarbone.
Minogue joined Heidelberg in 2019 where he established himself as one of the premier forwards in the competition.
He has earned Team of the Year honours for the past two seasons.
Minogue was runner-up in Heidelberg's best and fairest in 2021 and finished equal third in the Rosbrook medal for the league best and fairest last year.
He has also topped Heidelberg's goalkicking for the past two seasons.
Minogue's father, Mick, is a former Hopper who played more than 120-matches in the green and gold.
The Hoppers have enjoyed a productive off-season, signing eight players in a major boost to their hopes of climbing the ladder.
They have also added Layton Taylor, Jack Reynolds, Cayden Winter, Nathan Dennis, Tom Anderson, Jamo Bouffler, Nick Lockhart on two year deals.
