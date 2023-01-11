A woman who allegedly attacked police and paramedics after an episode at a Riverina hospital has been charged.
Police were called to the Cootamundra Hospital on Monday evening after a 22-year-old woman had presented to the medical hub for treatment to her arm.
However, once there, she allegedly became aggressive towards hospital staff before breaking the after-hours phone at the entrance to the emergency department.
After police arrived they took her to another health service for an assessment, and she allegedly again became aggressive and attacked frontline workers.
"The woman allegedly became physically aggressive towards a police officer and a NSW Ambulance paramedic during the escort in the ambulance, before kicking the male paramedic," police said.
IN OTHER NEWS
The paramedic did not require treatment.
The woman was refused bail and scheduled to appear before Tumut Local Court earlier this week.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.