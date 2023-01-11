The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman charged with attacking paramedic, damage at Cootamundra Hospital

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated January 11 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 7:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman who allegedly attacked police and paramedics after an episode at a Riverina hospital has been charged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.