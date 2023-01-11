Commuters travelling home on the Hume Freeway near Racecourse Road tonight may have experienced a nasty feeling of deja vu after Tuesday's blaze on the Albury rail line.
Smoke could be seen emanating from a fire south of the north-bound exit ramp and firefighters wasted no time entering the off-ramp with sirens blazing, going against the flow of traffic, to quickly access the fire.
An investigation is under way into the damaged locomotive which sparked the grass fire along the Albury railway line on Tuesday.
The freight train, operated by Southern Shorthaul Railroad, caught alight at about 4pm and spread fire before it came to a stop below the Thurgoona overpass alongside the Hume Highway.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said about 17 fire trucks were on the scene, which stretched three to four kilometres.
