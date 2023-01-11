The Border Mail
Firefighters quick to contain tree fire day after blaze along Albury railway line

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated January 11 2023 - 8:38pm, first published 8:20pm
The fire swept through land surrounding Albury's rail line next to the Hume Freeway between Albury and Thurgoona on Tuesday.

Commuters travelling home on the Hume Freeway near Racecourse Road tonight may have experienced a nasty feeling of deja vu after Tuesday's blaze on the Albury rail line.

Local News

