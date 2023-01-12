The Border Mail
Yackandandah Hotel's Peter Cook faces closure due to chef shortages

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated January 12 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 6:30pm
The Yackandandah Hotel's Peter Cook is no longer serving food due to staffing issues, but he may soon have to close the entire business for good. Pictures by Ash Smith

A North East pub is facing closure, after struggling to find staff since the start of the pandemic.

Local News

