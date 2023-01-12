A North East pub is facing closure, after struggling to find staff since the start of the pandemic.
Currently without chefs and unable to find replacements, the Yackandandah Hotel has closed its kitchen, reduced operating hours and is planning an exit strategy.
Owner Peter Cook says it's not an unusual story, but it is devastating.
"On and off we've been looking for staff ever since COVID," he said.
"For people to come to this district to take on a job there is a genuine shortage of housing.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"They might have to go further afield to Albury-Wodonga and that doesn't suit everyone who wants to have a country tree change, so they're a bit reluctant."
Mr Cook said there was also a national shortage of chefs, meaning hospitality businesses could pay more than market prices for their wages, which were out of reach for many small businesses like his.
"During COVID, they found they were able to do other things and in particular get away from this issue where they have to work split shifts and long hours," he said.
"They're able to get back their social life; instead of working at dinner time, they're able to go out with their friends."
Mr Cook has previously used services like Chef 4 Hire and has considered outsourcing food preparation to a catering company, but found these alternatives too expensive and not suitable for the pub's operation, respectively.
He said when he couldn't fill chef positions, he had to let go of about 12 of his 15 staff members, many young.
"When we lose our food in such a way, we're not only losing 100 per cent of our income from catering, but we also lose 60 to 70 per cent of our bar trade," he said.
"So we've had to let all of our kitchen staff go and also the majority of our bar staff, because we no longer have those patrons who are having their parmy and their schnitty.
"The hardest thing was ringing the staff to say they didn't have a job.
"It's pretty devastating."
The hardest thing was ringing the staff to say they didn't have a job- Peter Cook
Mr Cook said the pub would be missed by the community, but without food to attract travellers passing through it wasn't looking very bright for the business.
"We're already looking at an exit strategy, it is a bit of a bummer," he said.
"Small business in Australia is really struggling and there are other businesses in similar or worse positions than me at the moment and they've been going through it for some time."
Indigo Council mayor Sophie Price said the council was acutely aware of the difficulties surrounding staff and skills shortages.
"We're currently calling for all local businesses to provide details on their individual staffing requirements, as well as any other current challenges, by completing a quick form on our website," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.