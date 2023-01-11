Ross 'Chuck' Hedley may have the record for the oldest player to have played reserves in the O&M after pulling on the boots as a 60-year-old. The super-fit Hedley and good mate Nick 'Narra' Conway both filled in for the Raiders' reserves who were struck by a chronic player shortage. Hedley more than held his own against Corowa-Rutherglen. "To be honest without being sensational, I was fairly happy with how I went," Hedley said. "I played predominantly on a half-forward flank but played further up the ground because it wasn't getting into our forward line too much. Narra and I just wanted to help the club out while they are going through this tough period."
Border cricket fans rejoiced when it was announced that Lavington Sports Ground would host a Big Bash match between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes on New Year's Eve. Head of Thunder, Andrew Gilchrist, says the decision was based on a number of factors, including the support the club received during Big Bash pre-season matches in 2016 and '17. "We're delighted to be expanding Thunder Nation to include a new community which has shown strong support for the club over the years," Gilchrist declared. "Thunder has a history of playing pre-season Border Bash trial matches in Albury and we're excited to be able to take our players, fans, and sponsors there to showcase elite cricket."
INAUGURAL INDIGENOUS ROUND
The Ovens and Murray announced that it would be staging its inaugural indigenous round with the league determined to lead the way as a positive force for change in society. To mark the occasion clubs come together for a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony in QEII Square before being treated to a series of traditional dances. Dean Heta, the former Albury and Wodonga Raiders footballer, was hailed as the "pioneer" who initially set the ball rolling for a league-wide celebration of the region's diversity and Indigenous culture. "It's a momentous day in our history," O&M general manager Craig Millar said.
Young gun Ewan Mackinlay made his VFL debut for Essendon. The 18-year-old, from Holbrook, lined up against the Sydney Swans at Windy Hill after being invited to train with the Bombers the previous week. It was a whirlwind few days for Mackinlay, who had been due to play for the Brookers against Osborne in the Hume league before getting the call to hit the highway to Melbourne. "I was a bit nervous, as you would be," Mackinlay said. "It was a step up but it was a really good experience."
Wodonga Raiders coach Marc Almond revealed that star midfielder Jarrod Hodgkin was playing for nothing at Birallee Park.. Being one of the premier midfielders in the competition, Hodgkin could pocket conservatively more than $700 a match at most O&M league clubs. However, Almond confirmed rumours that Hodgkin won't receive a cent from the Raiders when contacted by The Border Mail. "I know most people will find it hard to believe that Jarrod is playing for nothing," Almond said."It's certainly something that I haven't seen before from a player of his calibre and one that boasts a CV like his."
