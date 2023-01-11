Ross 'Chuck' Hedley may have the record for the oldest player to have played reserves in the O&M after pulling on the boots as a 60-year-old. The super-fit Hedley and good mate Nick 'Narra' Conway both filled in for the Raiders' reserves who were struck by a chronic player shortage. Hedley more than held his own against Corowa-Rutherglen. "To be honest without being sensational, I was fairly happy with how I went," Hedley said. "I played predominantly on a half-forward flank but played further up the ground because it wasn't getting into our forward line too much. Narra and I just wanted to help the club out while they are going through this tough period."