The Border Mail

We take a look at the five biggest sports stories from July

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 12 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:17am
Ross 'Chuck' Hedley

'CHUCK' RUNS AMOK

Ross 'Chuck' Hedley may have the record for the oldest player to have played reserves in the O&M after pulling on the boots as a 60-year-old. The super-fit Hedley and good mate Nick 'Narra' Conway both filled in for the Raiders' reserves who were struck by a chronic player shortage. Hedley more than held his own against Corowa-Rutherglen. "To be honest without being sensational, I was fairly happy with how I went," Hedley said. "I played predominantly on a half-forward flank but played further up the ground because it wasn't getting into our forward line too much. Narra and I just wanted to help the club out while they are going through this tough period."

